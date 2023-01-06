2 Negros cities finalists in Berlin sustainable tourism awards

BACOLOD CITY: The cities of Bago and Sagay in Negros Occidental province are nominated for the Green Destinations Story Awards at the ITB (Internationale Tourismus-Börse), the world’s leading travel trade show, to be held in Berlin, Germany on March 7.

Bago City is listed in the Environment and Climate Category for its story, “Reviving the Majestic Diversity of Bago Watershed”, while Sagay City is included in the Nature and Scenery Category with its entry, “Mangrove Forest Protection through Community-based EcoTourism Project”.

“We are excited to announce that we have been nominated for the Green Destinations Story Awards at the ITB Berlin 2023,” Mayor Nicholas Yulo said in a statement on Friday.

In the Environment and Climate Category, which comprises good practices stories to tackle climate crises, reduce single-use plastic and waste pollution, Bago City is joined by Jeruzalem, Slovenia; Loch Ness of Inverness, Scotland; and Cascais in Portugal.

“We are excited to announce that Sagay City is nominated. Proudly representing the Philippines in the global stage,” Mayor Narciso Javelosa Jr. said in a separate statement.

Aside from Sagay City, the Nature and Scenery Category, which showcases good practice stories in ecotourism, biodiversity conservation and regeneration, includes Southwest Coast National Scenic Area in Taiwan; Arouca, Portugal; and Azraq Wetland Reserve in Jordan.

The Green Destinations Story Awards at ITB Berlin showcase and celebrate the most inspirational initiatives for sustainable tourism development from stories submitted to the yearly Green Destinations Top 100 Stories competition.

The nominated stories for the Green Destinations Story Awards have been grouped into six categories, alongside two special awards, including the ITB Earth Award and the People’s Choice Award.

In September last year, the stories of the cities of Bago and Sagay have been included in the Green Destinations Top 100 Stories list and were awarded during the Green Destinations and Future of Tourism Summit held in Athens, Greece.

Source: Philippines News Agency