Drop of a 1:1 NFT Together with the Last Aventador Coupé Ever Produced

Collaboration of Lamborghini with Steve Aoki, Krista Kim, and INVNT GROUP to be offered in an online auction hosted by RM Sotheby’s

Sant’Agata Bolognese, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As Automobili Lamborghini moves to electrify its complete line-up in 2023 and 2024, the legendary super sports car Aventador is approaching its end of production. In an unprecedented project, the Italian marque is auctioning the last Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Coupé ever produced and a one of one NFT, in collaboration with two of the most iconic creators of our time, contemporary artists Krista Kim, Steve Aoki, and global brand storytelling agency [INVNT GROUP]™. The Lamborghini ‘Ultimate’ drop is the world’s first supercar 1:1 NFT, marking the end of a successful era for Lamborghini and moving the raging bull forward into the digital era.

For the first time, Lamborghini is auctioning a super sports car linked to an exclusive NFT, before the top model of the Italian luxury brand becomes a V12-powered plug-in hybrid. The lucky collector will be part of the brand’s iconic legacy and will have access to VIP utilities, which include exclusive virtual previews of future limited edition Lamborghini models, a private tour of the Museo Lamborghini, and a virtual “Meet and Greet” with Steve Aoki and Krista Kim, plus other VIP benefits. There will only be one collector who will own the ultimate 1:1 NFT Lamborghini collectible that can be shared across generations to come.

The drop is the world’s first NFT ever to be auctioned with a physical super sports car. Lamborghini, Krista Kim, and Steve Aoki, all leaders in their own fields, will redefine the supercar and NFT space and bridge the gap between the physical and virtual world. The sale will be hosted in a dedicated online auction by RM Sotheby’s, the world’s foremost collector car auction house.

“Lamborghini and the NFT community fit together very well, as we share many values. We are both young-spirited innovators, looking out for unexpected projects and technological solutions”, explains Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman, and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “This project is very special for us as it is a true first, a path nobody has ever taken; to collaborate with such outstanding creative minds makes it all the more special.”

Krista Kim is creating the visual artwork for the NFT. It will feature her infamous Mars House & her signature gradient work. Her gradients will also appear in the bespoke customization of the physical Lamborghini Aventador Coupé, made possible through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program: “This Aventador is a legend, it is the first physical-digital supercar! When higher states of consciousness meet leading-edge technology & design, we see elevated beauty on another level. In my Lamborghini NFT dream, I envision meditating in front of a sublime Mars sunset with Steve, as he transforms the engine sound into a meditative vibe. I couldn’t be more excited to bring this vision to life in the physical car & NFT.”

Steve Aoki will provide the custom developed track for the NFT, an exclusive soundtrack for the physical car inspired by the last Aventador and will consult on the design of the NFT and physical car customization: “I’m honoured to be partnering with Lamborghini & Krista Kim on this historic project! The drop signifies the ultimate intersection – where the physical world, digital art, and music come together as one. Every design element of this car is purposeful. It truly has its own story, and therefore I wanted my music track to reflect its soulful energy – the vibe, the spirit, and the power.”

These three iconic brands, in partnership with [INVNT GROUP] and its portfolio of disciplines, came together to creatively develop the NFT.

“This event will likely be one of the most prolific NFT drops this year and will certainly be one of the most historic automobile auctions ever. Our collaboration with Lamborghini, Steve Aoki, and Krista Kim, is a representation of our boundless innovation to bring brands and artists together. I am beyond proud of our entire global group, notably, our innovation team out of Singapore, INVNT.ATOM, HEVĒ our digital content studio, and our [INVNT GROUP] marcomms team,” said Scott Cullather, President and CEO [INVNT GROUP].

Lamborghini and INVNT GROUP have united three forms of art: design, music and cutting-edge technology to create a never-before-seen collaboration with the talents of artists Krista Kim & Steve Aoki.

The Last Aventador Coupé and 1:1 NFT is a celebration of the automaker’s achievements in technology, design and engineering as they take their iconic legacy into the future.

The NFT & exclusive Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Coupé will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s on April 19th – 6:00PM CET / 12:00pm EST.

About Krista Kim

Dubbed as a pioneer in bridging the gap between the real and virtual world. Krista creates immersive digital art through technology as an artistic medium to produce next gen masterpieces for a new world. For more information visit www.kristakimstudio.com

About Steve Aoki

Hailed as NFT royalty in the crypto community and on the global stage, Steve Aoki is a 2x – Grammy nominated music producer, artist, fashion designer, entrepreneur, Guinness World Record holder, NFT visionary and one of the most successful cross-genre artists in the world, with a 77 million average monthly reach across all his platforms he is a leading creator that embodies innovation and exceptional masterpieces. For more information visit www.steveaoki.com

About [INVNT GROUP]

[INVNT GROUP] was established as an evolution of the founding global live brand storytelling agency INVNT. Led by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECTTM represents a portfolio of disciplines designed to help forward-thinking organizations innovate and impact audiences everywhere. The GROUP consists of modern brand strategy firm, Folk Hero; creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning; production studio and creative agency, HEVĒ; events for colleges and universities, INVNT Higher Ed; global digital innovation division, INVNT.ATOM; and the original live brand storytelling agency, INVNT. For more information visit www.invntgroup.com

About RM Sotheby’s:

RM Sotheby’s is the world’s leading collector car auction house. With over 40 years of proven results in the collector car industry, RM’s vertically integrated range of services, from auctions (live and online) and private sales to estate planning and financial services, coupled with an expert team of Car Specialists and an international footprint, provide an unsurpassed level of service to the global collector car market. RM Sotheby’s is currently responsible for the most valuable motor car ever sold at auction. For more information visit https://rmsothebys.com/

