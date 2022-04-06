A22 Network Holds Global Press Conference on Climate Change Civil Resistance Campaign April 12

Ordinary people in nine countries are taking action to stop the destruction of the climate.

Just Stop Oil Protest UK

LONDON, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Tuesday, April 12, at 3 pm UK time, citizens in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Switzerland, UK, and the United States, known together as the A22 Network, will hold an online press conference to give updates on their ongoing, unprecedented campaigns of nonviolent disruption to force their governments to stop the greatest betrayal of our young people and the next thousand generations.

“We have to act quickly. What we do I believe in the next three to four years will determine the future of humanity.” – Sir David King, former chief scientific advisor to the UK government, February 2021

“By 2030 about 250 million people may experience high water stress in Africa, with up to 700 million people displaced as a result.” – IPCC Sixth Assessment Report 2022

Throughout this month, citizen members of the A22 Network are blocking roads, train tracks, and fossil fuel infrastructure, leading to mass arrests, while others participate in open-ended hunger strikes. This is the new face of nonviolent climate crisis resistance in the 2020s, our darkest hour, our final hour. We will create a new society that accepts limitations, finally makes peace with itself, and this most beautiful and precious world, our only home.

Moderator

Alex Lockwood, University of Sunderland, co-founder of Animal Rebellion

Speakers will include:

Peter Kalmus, climate scientist, leader of Scientist Rebellion

And representatives from A22 Network campaigns across the globe.

There are limited opportunities for journalists who register and attend to embed with coming actions.

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ QpxKsAnGSa6bXEBuiz5Dyw

About the Uprising: After 1.2 degrees Celsius increase in global average temperatures, and with Russia waging the latest fossil-fueled war on its neighbour, ordinary people are taking action against mass starvation, mass displacement, and social collapse. Within this nine-country coalition, each group has a policy demand that is specific, broadly popular and winnable.

The Panel will include representatives from:

Fireproof Australia |Fireproof Australia

Save Old Growth (Canada) | Instagram| Facebook | Twitter | TikTok | YouTube| Media Photos

Last Renovation/Dernière Rénovation France |Instagram| Facebook| Twitter | Tiktok

Last Generation Germany/Letzte Generation| Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | TikTok | YouTube | Telegram | LinkedIn | Website | Media photos | Logos Folder

Last Generation Italy/Ultima Generazione | Facebook | Instagram | Telegram| Twitter

Stopp Oljeletinga!/ Extinction Rebellion Norway | Facebook | Instagram |Twitter

Renovate Switzerland | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | TikTok | Media photos | Logos Folder

Just Stop Oil UK | Instagram | Twitter

Declare Emergency (U.S.) | Media Photos | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

Media Contacts: intpresssupport@protonmail.com

(Australia +61 435 750 814) Canada (778-316-8025), (France +33645940543) (Germany +49641201099549), (Italy +39 379 188 6195), Norway (+47 406 05 938) Switzerland (+4179 727 99 29), (United States +1 585 709 3759)

Related Images

Image 1: Just Stop Oil Protest UK

Banner “End Fossil Fuels Now”

