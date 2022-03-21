﻿DOLE-12 warns public vs. fraudsters in livelihood, crisis grants

The Department of Labor and Employment in Soccsksargen (DOLE-12) cautioned the public Monday against malicious individuals who demand money in exchange for granting of the agency’s livelihood and emergency assistance programs.

Charles Bataga, DOLE-12 information office, said reports have reached them that unscrupulous persons are introducing themselves as employees and in-charge of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantage/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

“I am reminding the public that the livelihood assistance of DOLE is free and there is no need for the beneficiary to shell out their money,” Bataga said in an interview.

“We have received information on the alleged irregularities, but we cannot disclose it at the moment pending the investigation of the regional office,” he added.

Bataga urged the public to report to the nearest DOLE office fraudulent incidents or unscrupulous individuals or groups in their area.

“For the public, if you doubt your applications, you can report to the field offices of DOLE or at our regional office in Koronadal,” Bataga said.

TUPAD is a community-based package of assistance that provides 10-day emergency employment for displaced workers and unemployed and seasonal workers.

Beneficiaries of the program will work on social, economic, and agri-forestry projects, in their barangays.

Since January this year, DOLE has paid 6,673 TUPAD beneficiaries in the region.

Source: The Philippines News Agency