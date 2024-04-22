BAGUIO CITY: About PHP4.1 million worth of marijuana and suspected shabu were confiscated during the Police Regional Office-Cordillera's (PROCor) anti-illegal drugs operations over the weekend. Five suspects were also arrested. PROCor regional director Brig. Gen. David Peredo reported on Monday that PHP3.314 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in separate sting operations in Abra, Kalinga, and Baguio City on April 19, while PHP800,000 worth of fully grown marijuana plants were destroyed in Tinglayan, Kalinga on April 20. On April 19, police agents arrested a 22-year-old male, listed as a high-value individual (HVI), and an 18-year-old male student after they sold suspected shabu worth PHP5,440 to a poseur buyer. Another 11.11 grams of the illegal drugs were recovered from their possession. On the same day, cops arrested two male suspects aged 35 and 47 who sold 15 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP102,000 to a poseur buyer in Barangay Irisan, Baguio City; and a 38-year-old female suspect who was c ollared in Middle Quirino Hill with 0.55 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP3,740. Meanwhile, the 16,000 pieces of fully-grown marijuana plants with a value of PHP3.2 million were discovered and burned in Kalinga province. Another eradication operation on April 20 in Barangay Loccong, Tinglayan led to the destruction of 4,000 pieces of fully grown marijuana plants worth PHP800,000. In 2023, the PROCor seized PHP4.62 billion worth of illegal drugs. Source: Philippines News Agency