Coast Guard on heightened alert for Holy Week

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is going on heightened alert to boost safety in the country's ports and seaways during the Holy Week. In a statement Friday, PCG Commandant, CG Admiral Artemio Abu, declared a heightened alert from April 2 to 10 -- enhancing the security of ports and waterways through more security personnel, K9 units, medical teams, harbor patrollers, vessel inspectors and deployable response groups. 'Ito ay para mapaigting ang presensya ng PCG sa mga port passenger terminals, gayundin sa malawak na katubigan ng bansa para mabantayan ang maritime traffic (This is to intensify the presence of the PCG in port passenger terminals and the country's waters to monitor maritime traffic),' Abu said. First aid and rescue equipment facilities will be installed in busy tourist spots to help ensure immediate response to accidents. 'Para maging ligtas ang pagbabakasyon ng mga turista, siniguro natin na well-trained ang mga lifeguards at iba pang first responders na naka-deploy sa mga beaches, island resorts, at iba pang maritime tourism spots, lalo na sa Visayas at Mindanao (To provide a safe vacation for tourists, we made sure that our lifeguards and other first responders deployed in beaches, island resorts, and other maritime tourism spots -- especially in the Visayas and Mindanao -- are well-trained),' he said. Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista directed the PCG to work with the Philippine Ports Authority, and the Maritime Industry Authority to manage sea transport facilities during this period. The maritime sector of the Department of Transportation prepared additional port terminal facilities to ensure comfortable travel for passengers and to address untoward incidents. The PCG has also coordinated with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and local government units to secure the public in all transport terminals during the summer season. Earlier, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said it was setting up a multi-agency command center at its Metrobase that would monitor the real-time status of major transport hubs, particularly bus terminals, in the National Capital Region from April 3 to 6. An inter-agency terminal inspection will also be conducted ahead of the expected influx of passengers during the holy week

Source: Philippines News Agency