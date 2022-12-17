Cloudy skies, rains expected on Saturday due to ‘amihan’

MANILA: Cloudy skies and some rains will prevail over most parts of the country on Saturday due to the northeast monsoon or “amihan”.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecast cloudy skies with rains over the Cagayan Valley and Cordillera regions, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon, due to the amihan.

It also forecast partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains over the Ilocos Region.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone or localized thunderstorms.

Winds in Luzon and Visayas will be moderate to strong and headed northeast, with moderate to rough seas.

In Mindanao, winds will be light to moderate, headed northeast, with slight to moderate seas.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 24°C to 32°C; Laoag City, 24°C to 32°C; Lipa City, 25°C to 32°C; Puerto Princesa, 25°C to 32°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 31°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 31°

Source: Philippines News Agency