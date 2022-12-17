Malacañan Palace now open for traditional ‘Simbang Gabi’

MANILA: Malacañan Palace is now open to the public for the traditional Simbang Gabi (dawn masses).

This was after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced on Friday that the nine-day Misa de Gallo would be held at the parking area of Mabini Hall inside the Malacañang compound.

Marcos made the announcement when he hosted a Christmas party for the employees of the Office of the President at the Mabini Hall parking lot, Undersecretary Cheloy Garafil, officer in charge of the Office of the Press Secretary (OPS), said in a statement.

“According to the President, daily masses will be held at 4:30 a.m. in front of Mabini Hall and attendees can enter through Gate 6 directly in front of Kalayaan Hall,” Garafil said.

Earlier, Marcos led the lighting of the Christmas tree at the Kalayaan Grounds of Malacañan Palace on December 3 to give Filipinos a renewed sense of hope despite the prevailing pandemic and other challenges confronting the country.

He also led a gift-giving event dubbed “Balik Sigla, Bigay Saya: Nationwide Gift Giving” at Malacañan Palace on December 4.

About 600 children were invited to the event, which was also held simultaneously in 40 different areas nationwide

Source: Philippines News Agency