British firms urged to invest in PH’s next ‘frontier of dev’t’

MANILA: The Philippine government has urged British companies to explore investment opportunities in New Clark City in Central Luzon, the country’s first smart and green city.

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said in a statement Wednesday that it recently conducted an investment roadshow in London.

At least 60 British firms from sectors of information and communications technology, hospitality, transportation, and research and development have participated in the recent investment briefing at Regent’s University.

The investment briefing was conducted in partnership with the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (UK FCDO), as part of the latter’s assistance under its Global Future Cities (GFC) program, which aims to promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth as well as urban resilience in 19 cities across the world, including New Clark City.

BCDA president and chief executive officer Aileen Zosa, in her presentation, introduced to the heads of British firms the New Clark City, which she described as the country’s next frontier of development that it “expected to catalyze inclusive and sustainable growth” in the Central and Northern Luzon.

The Philippine delegation also conducted business-to-business meetings in the UK for potential investors, aggressively promoting New Clark City as a preferred investment destination.

It also met with different organizations including Transport for London, Foster and Partners, Connected Places Catapult, and London Legacy Development Corp. to explore collaborations on sustainable infrastructure and smart city planning.

Last April, the UK FCDO turned over to BCDA an integrated sustainability plan, which includes the design of a 44.8-hectare New Clark City Park — envisioned to be one of the biggest parks in the country — and a 33.89-hectare affordable housing project inside New Clark City.

New Clark City is BCDA’s largest development project, with a total land area of 9,450 hectares.

