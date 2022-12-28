BFP records 13K fire incidents for 2022

MANILA: The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) reported that fires in the country went down by 4.02 percent from January 1 to December 26 this year.

In a television interview Wednesday, BFP spokesperson Supt. Annalee Carbajal-Atienza, said 13,029 fires were posted from January 1 to Dec. 26, a 4.02 percent lower than what was recorded during the same period in 2021 at 13,574.

While there was a downtrend in the number of fires in the country, Atienza however said there was an increase in the number of fires caused by firecrackers or fireworks.

Records showed that there were 19 fireworks or firecrackers-related incidents recorded in 2022 compared to seven posted during the previous year.

Atienza urged the public to refrain from using firecrackers and fireworks and should watch the fireworks displays organized by their local government units instead in welcoming the New Year.

She appealed to the public not to expose themselves to the danger brought by firecrackers and instead use improvised noisemakers to welcome the New Year.

It is also advisable, she added, that every family should exercise an emergency drill at home so they would be able to respond to possible fires.

“Families should talk about the location of fire extinguishers and fire exits as well as what to do in case of fire,’’ she said.

She also assured that enough BFP personnel and fire trucks are now deployed in strategic places especially in Metro Manila in time for the New Year revelry

Source: Philippines News Agency