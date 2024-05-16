KUALA LUMPUR, The initiative by the Ministry of Communications to prioritise veteran artistes for performances at ministry events and programmes is highly anticipated by the group. Welcoming the approach proposed by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, many veteran artistes believe that this step would not only help alleviate their financial burden but also revive their careers in the local entertainment industry. Yayasan Kebajikan Artis Tanahair (YKAT) chairman Datuk DJ Dave expressed his support for the initiative, highlighting its significance for veteran artists. "Thank God, this (Fahmi's suggestion) is a timely move. We veteran artistes have been waiting for this, as it allows us to earn a living and generate income. "It's a shame that some artistes haven't had shows for a long time, and this approach will help them to some extent and keep their careers alive," he said when contacted by Bernama. DJ Dave, a popular singer from the 70s, said that since YKAT was established 12 years ago, it had helped 1,900 artistes, including veterans from across the country. Meanwhile, Seniman president Zed Zaidi, who also welcomed Fahmi's suggestion, proposed that the government implement a policy where 30 per cent of performers or cast members in all performances or productions should be veterans. "This policy is important so that it becomes a continuous guideline for the Ministry of Communications and all its agencies," he said. In the same vein, veteran singer, Datin Salwa Abdul Rahman, described the Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament's proposal as fitting for today's entertainment industry, which often marginalised veteran artistes who have coloured people's lives for so long. "I also hope that the Ministry of Communications ensures that every programme or award event on television, in particular, gives opportunities to artistes like us to participate. Some (veteran artistes) are still active and want to continue contributing to the entertainment industry." Earlier, Fahmi during his speech at the Ministry of Co mmunications' 2023 Excellent Service Awards (APC) (Peninsula Zone) in Putrajaya today suggested that veteran artistes be given priority to perform in programmes under his ministry. Source: BERNAMA News Agency