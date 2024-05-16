MANILA: A Catholic prelate on Thursday urged lawmakers to focus on efforts to strengthen the bond of Filipino families instead of breaking it. "I urge members of Congress to reconsider the proposed divorce bill and instead focus on promoting policies and programs that support marriage, strengthen families, and protect the well-being of all members of society," Tagbilaran Bishop Alberto Uy said in an interview over Church-run Radio Veritas. Instead of divorce, he said, Congress must enact laws focusing on methods to solve the marital problems of couples, such as providing marital counseling for couples to address their problems, help them heal, and eventually reconcile. The Bohol prelate said the bill contradicts the teachings of the Church on the sacredness of marriage and Jesus Christ's teachings on the importance of commitment, forgiveness, and reconciliation that strengthen the union of couples. "A society that values strong, stable families is a thriving society. Divorce weakens the fabric of society by eroding the foundation of the family unit. It leads to social fragmentation, increased poverty, and a host of other societal ills. By promoting divorce, we are contributing to the breakdown of social cohesion and the erosion of moral values," he added. The Catholic Church staunchly opposes divorce and insists on the sanctity of marriage provided in Matthew 19:6, which states that no man can separate what God has joined together. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives approved on second reading Bill 9349, which reinstitutes absolute divorce in the country. Vatican City and the Philippines are the only two nations in the world that prohibit divorce. Source: Philippines News Agency