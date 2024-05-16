KUALA LUMPUR, Media practitioners are responsible for reporting news comprehensively and accurately while adhering to the Journalistic Code of Ethics, in addition to verifying sources and facts. Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), Centre for Media and Information Warfare Studies, senior lecturer Dr. Noor Nirwandy Mat Noordin, emphasised the crucial role of journalists in shaping civilisation and culture, and pioneering humanitarian, security, and economic issues. "Without journalists, society would lack guidance or direction in viewing issues factually and inclusively; this is indeed the role of journalists. ... "With the threat of citizen journalists and external influences attempting to alter the media landscape in Malaysia, journalists, guided by the Journalistic Code of Ethics, are responsible for shaping a better future for the country. "The future of the nation is shaped by the perceptions crafted by journalists," he said as a guest on the "Ruang Bicara: Wartawan Berilmu Tonggak Berita Diyakini," prog ramme aired tonight on Bernama TV. Another guest of the programme, UiTM Special Professor in the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, Prof. Datuk Dr. Ismail Sualman, that journalists must ensure ethical reporting by refraining from manipulating sentiments surrounding sensitive topics like the 3Rs (race, religion, and the Royal Institution). Furthermore, he suggested that journalists need to equip themselves with extensive knowledge to face the challenges of the changing media landscape. In addition to being responsible for producing balanced, fair, and integrity-driven reports, he asserts that journalists who possess expertise in relevant fields can stimulate critical thinking through their news coverage for the public. Themed Etika Teras Kewartawanan Mapan, the National Journalists' Day (HAWANA) 2024 celebration will take place from May 25 to 27 in Kuching, Sarawak. Source: BERNAMA News Agency