CHED warns scholarship grant seekers vs. fake online accounts

MANILA: The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) warned the public on Wednesday against unofficial accounts misrepresenting CHED scholarships.

In a Facebook post, the CHED said these unofficial accounts are increasing and allegedly asking for applicants’ personal information.

“It has come to our attention that the number of unofficial CHED online accounts has increased, particularly for scholarship applications,” it said.

These unofficial CHED pages are both seen on Facebook and on websites, containing links and supposed requirements for scholarships. However, the CHED clarified it only has three official social media accounts.

“The official handle names of the Commission on Higher Education are PhCHED.gov (on Facebook), @PhCHED (on Twitter), and ched.gov.ph (website),” it added.

Likewise, the higher education commission stressed that it requires its scholarship applicants to directly coordinate with the CHED office, and not process applications virtually.

“CHED will never ask for your personal information or process applications through social media. Any questions about CHED scholarship programs should be directed to the appropriate office,” it said.

As of now, the official Facebook page of CHED has 666,000 followers, and 906,000 followers on Twitter.

Source: Philippines News Agency