KUALA LUMPUR, Minister of Health, Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad, has directed the Director-General of Health, Datuk Dr. Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan, to immediately redeploy house officers (HO) to district hospitals in need. Via a post on X today, he stated that the Ministry of Health (MOH) is implementing various short and long-term improvement measures to address complaints. "I am acutely aware of and deeply sympathise with the grievances of healthcare workers every day and every week. With 147 MOH hospitals and over 3,000 health clinics nationwide, I am bound to receive numerous complaints," he said. "Continue sending feedback and criticisms (while avoiding sinful language). I will continue to pay attention and take action while continuing with my various reforms," ??he said. Dzulkefly was addressing the viral social media issue involving images of medical staff's messages, written on a whiteboard at a hospital in Kedah, apologising to patients for prolonged waiting times to see a doctor. Source: BERNA MA News Agency