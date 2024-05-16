LEGAZPI CITY: The Police Regional Office-Bicol (PRO5) reported on Thursday the arrest of the region's No. 7 most wanted person in Cubao, Quezon City on Wednesday. Lt. Col. Malu Calubaquib, PRO5 spokesperson, said "Mark", 40, of Irosin, Sorsogon was arrested through a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 55, 5th Judicial Region on Dec. 22, 2023. "Mark was charged with five counts of rape with no bail recommended. The suspect is in the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Sorsogon Provincial Field Unit," she said. Meanwhile, a member of the Tarog Drug Group responsible for the proliferation of illegal drugs in Sorsogon province was also arrested on Wednesday in Bulan town. "The arrested suspect known as 'Leon', 33, who is included in the regional recalibrated database on illegal drugs as a high-value individual, was arrested by joint personnel in a drug buy-bust operation after selling and handing over to a police poseur-buyer. One heat-sealed transparent p lastic sachet containing shabu was seized from the suspect," Calubaquib said. She said the successful arrest of the suspect is in line with the intensified law enforcement operations of the Philippine National Police to safeguard the communities from the devastating effects of illegal drugs. Source: Philippines News Agency