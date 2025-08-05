Bicol Cops Nab 170 Suspects, Seize PHP15-M Illegal Drugs in July

Bicol: Police operatives seized PHP15 million worth of illegal drugs and arrested 170 drug suspects in anti-drug operations carried out in July, the Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5) said. PRO-5 Director Brig. Gen. Nestor Babagay Jr. reported that a total of 142 anti-illegal drug operations last month led to the seizure of 2,300.5715 grams of shabu and 112.3552 grams of marijuana.

According to Philippines News Agency, about PHP8 million worth of illegal drugs was seized in Camarines Norte. This was followed by Camarines Sur with PHP3.4 million, Albay with PHP2.4 million, Naga City with PHP1.2 million, Masbate with PHP327,538.12, Sorsogon with PHP96,503.09, and Catanduanes with PHP70,757.20.

Babagay added that 238 drug-related cases have been filed in court. He also mentioned that the PRO-5 is not limiting its anti-drug campaign to law enforcement alone. It is also ramping up its information and education initiatives, targeting schools, communities, and vulnerable sectors.