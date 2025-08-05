Beneco Transitions to ‘Tree Wire’ to Minimize Power Outages

Baguio city: The Benguet Electric Cooperative (Beneco) is steadily replacing traditional overhead electric lines with insulated ‘tree wire’ systems to reduce power outages caused by vegetation that is common across this city and Benguet. Cris Gonzales, Beneco’s Community Relations chief, stated that the shift began in 2022, focusing on backbone and lateral distribution lines, with the ultimate goal of extending this upgrade to household-level connections.

According to Philippines News Agency, the transition to tree wires, while more costly than traditional bare wires, aims to minimize unscheduled power interruptions. Gonzales noted that the project is funded by internally generated resources and the reinvestment for sustainable capital expense (RFSC). Government regulations limit the use of RFSC for specific programs, requiring careful allocation of funds among various initiatives within the distribution system.

Tree wires, being coated, do not short out when they encounter tree branches, making them an effective solution for areas with dense vegetation. The program is implemented in phases to accommodate financial constraints. Beneco’s records highlight that areas like Balili in La Trinidad, where tree interference is minimal, experience fewer outages, thus supporting the transition to tree wire technology.

Christopher George Tait, Beneco’s construction and maintenance officer, mentioned that the cooperative is revisiting previously shelved plans for underground cabling to further improve reliability. He emphasized the importance of ongoing vegetation pruning and maintenance efforts to complement the upgrade, aiming for zero interruptions for consumers.