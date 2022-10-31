BI nabs fake African missionary over ATM hacking schemes

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Friday announced the arrest of a Ghanaian national suspected to be the mastermind of a West African syndicate that hacks automated teller machines (ATMs) in the Philippines.

In a media release, Immigration Intelligence Division Chief, Fortunato Manahan Jr., identified the African as Victor Patrick, 34, arrested in a joint operation conducted by members of the BI and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) last Oct. 14 in the parking lot of a mall in Bicutan.

According to the Immigration officer, a mission order was issued following a letter sent by local intelligence authorities regarding Patrick’s illegal activities in the country.

“The AFP said that Patrick is one of the prime suspects involved in an ATM hacking syndicate. He has been seen to frequent several big banks in Barangay Moonwalk in Parañaque,” Manahan said.

Manahan said that after verification of Patrick’s travel history and visa status, it was learned that the foreigner arrived in the country last April 20, 2019 using a tourist visa and applied for a missionary visa, which was petitioned by a Cebu-based company.

Immigration agents then conducted surveillance on the declared address of the company and discovered that it does not exist.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Patrick will be facing deportation charges for violation of Section 37(a)(9) of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940 after obtaining an immigration document under false statement and representation.

“Patrick’s visa is deemed void from the start considering that it was obtained by means of fraud,” he said.

Tansingco added that they are in close coordination with local law enforcement agencies to locate and arrest possible cohorts and other foreign scammers that might be in the country

Source: Philippines News Agency