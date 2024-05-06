MANILA: Motorists can look forward to a better travel experience after the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the multi-million rehabilitation of the Sayre Highway in the province of Bukidnon. In a statement Monday, DPWH-Northern Mindanao director Zenaida Tan said the highway's 619-meter portion in Valencia City has undergone widening and rehabilitation works amounting to PHP40.8 million. The project covers the road widening from four to six lanes, reconstruction of the damaged inner lane, installation of pavement markings, removal and replacement of roadside vegetation. It also involved the construction of catch basin and reinforced concrete canal at selected section, and the provision of a center island to house a total of 27 solar light posts. She said the undertaking would be able to accommodate the increasing traffic demand of the vital thoroughfare that serves as a link to urban and rural areas of the province. 'These improvements resulted in enhanced safety and accessibil ity of the area not just for locals but also for delivery vehicles regularly traversing this route,' Tan added in a statement. The road rehabilitation works were implemented by the DPWH Bukidnon's 1st District Engineering Office and were funded under the 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA). Logistics center in CamSur Meanwhile, the DPWH also reported the completion of state-of-the-art Central Logistics Center building in Balatan, Camarines Sur. DPWH Bicol director Virgilio Eduarte said the PHP19.3 million new facility is a 1,080-square-meter fully furnished building with an air-conditioned office space, a utility room, a logistics area, and a separate comfort room for male and female. 'This facility with its contemporary features and view of the scenic coastline, is expected to improve transactions significant in terms of goods distribution in the area,' he said in a separate statement. In addition, the new building can serve as an alternative venue for various important town occasions, large-scale me etings, workshops, trainings, as well as evacuation area in the event of calamities. The project was implemented by the Camarines Sur 5th District Engineering Office (DEO) now serves as the newest transportation and warehouse hub in the area. Source: Philippines News Agency