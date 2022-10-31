3 nabbed, P24-M marijuana seized in Kalinga

Joint personnel of various law enforcement agencies seized a total of PHP24,727,000 worth of marijuana from three suspects who attempted to smuggle the drugs out of Kalinga on Friday evening.

Brig. Gen. Mafelino Bazar, director of the Police Regional Office – Cordillera, said in a statement on Saturday that 204 marijuana bricks, two in tubular form, and two small bottles containing alleged marijuana oil were seized by operatives of different police units in the region and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Bazar said the arrest was the result of information that led to the setting up of a checkpoint in Sitio Dinakan, Barangay Dangoy in Lubuagan, Kalinga.

“Acting on information that a silver/gray Toyota Hi-Ace model 1995 with plate number RDM 343 carrying marijuana coming from Tulgao East, Tinglayan, Kalinga will pass Tabuk City,” he said.

The three arrested suspects on board the vehicle, who are all from Tulgao East, Tinglayan, will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, specifically the provision on the illegal transport of prohibited drugs

Source: Philippines News Agency