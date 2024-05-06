CATARMAN: The three Samar provinces are now free from the influence of the New People's Army (NPA) after years of whole-of-nation efforts against insurgency. During a peace and development dialogue at the provincial capitol here Monday, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. lauded local officials and government forces for their efforts to eradicate armed struggle. "I would like to commend the police, military, governors, mayors, and village officials for their efforts. The true test is that if our government forces leave, the rebels will not be able to recover," Abalos said. Philippine Army's 8th Infantry Division commander Maj. Gen. Camilo Ligayo said no single village in three Samar provinces is under the influence of NPA this year. "They are roving bandits with no support from any village officials and locals. Those running in the mountains are remnants of NPA fronts and units," Ligayo said. The military earlier reported that about 1,000 communities in Ea stern Visayas were influenced by the NPA before the formation of the task force to end local communist armed conflict in 2018. Most of these areas are in the three Samar provinces. Northern Samar Governor Edwin Ongchuan said in their province, those who surrendered have been organized into peacebuilders, employed as farm workers, and provided with free housing. "These interventions encouraged NPA members to surrender and become peacebuilders," Ongchuan said. To date, there are 50 former rebels in Northern Samar listed as farm workers, earning a PHP350 daily wage. They have been planting crops within a four-hectare farmland in Cablagan village in Mondragon town, the same site where houses for former rebels will be built. Meanwhile, Ongchuan asked the national government to build a circumferential road in the tri-boundaries of Samar to ensure the sustainability of anti-insurgency efforts. "We are the last bastion of insurgency and ending insurgency is a big challenge, especially in the boundaries of three Samar provinces," he said. The proposed road will connect the towns of Silvino Lubos and Las Navas in Northern Samar to Matuguinao in Samar and Jipapad in Eastern Samar. Source: Philippines News Agency