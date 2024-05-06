MANILA: The National Press Club (NPC) of the Philippines elected its new set of officers to lead them in the next two years. Leonel Abasola of the Press Freedom Party was elected over Police Files Tonight publisher Joey Venancio during the May 3 and 5 elections at the NPC grounds in Magallanes Drive, Intramuros, Manila. 'It is a privilege to work with dedicated members of the NPC and a responsibility to uphold the principles of journalistic integrity and press freedom,' Abasola, a stringer of the Philippine News Agency (PNA), said. "It is a great challenge for us, NPC officers and members, to fight fake news reports which is very prevalent in our society." Abasola said he was glad to see veteran journalists, such as former NPC president Marcelo Lagmay and retired PNA executive editor Ben Cal, brave the heat and cast their votes. Outgoing NPC chief Lydia Bueno expressed her gratitude to the entire NPC community for supporting her as the group's first woman president. Also elected were Benny Antiporda, vi ce president; Tina Maralit of Manila Times, secretary; and Mina Navarro of Abante, treasurer. The new Board of Directors is composed of Aya Yupangco of DWIZ; Alvin Murcia of Daily Tribune; Benedict Abaygar of Pilipino Mirror; Gina Mape of DWWW; Madz Dominguez, Dennis Napule and Jeane Lacorte of Abante; Eduardo Reyes Jr. of Remate; Jun Mendoza of Philippine Star; and lawyer Ferdinand Topacio of DWIZ. Dave Veridiano, chairperson of the NPC election committee, proclaimed the winning candidates shortly before midnight Sunday. Source: Philippines News Agency