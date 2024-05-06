MANILA: Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and the Department of Agriculture (DA) on Monday committed to working together to achieve an ambitious goal of reducing the price of rice below PHP30 per kilo in certain parts of the country starting in July. "We are confident that it is possible to offer rice below PHP30 per kilo as early as July this year. The Department of Agriculture is currently identifying the areas where affordable, well-milled rice will be made available to the public," Romualdez said. The House leader announced the agreement following a productive, hour-long meeting with Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, key officials from the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), and other agencies affiliated with the DA at the Speaker's Office. "Although we cannot yet achieve this throughout the entire country, we can start in selected areas identified by the Department of Agriculture. We hope that this initiative will soon reach all parts of the country, especially after the amendment of the Rice Tariffication Law," Romualdez said. The discussion took place right after these officials attended a congressional hearing on proposed amendments to the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL). Romualdez noted that the goal of offering rice below PHP30 per kilo was established after House leaders and Agriculture officials identified certain loopholes in the implementation of the RTL that could be immediately addressed through collaborative efforts between the legislative and executive branches. Tiu Laurel clarified that despite the restrictions imposed by the law, the National Food Authority (NFA) may be authorized to sell affordable rice through KADIWA centers, which can be established nationwide with the support of local government units. "Starting in July, some of these KADIWA centers will be operational in specific regions and will offer affordable, well-milled rice five days a week. The operation of these centers will depend on the rice supply available to the National Food Authority," Tiu Laurel ex plained. "Gradually, we aim to increase the number of KADIWA centers across the country with assistance from local government officials. Many have volunteered to provide public spaces for these centers," he added. Romualdez said House leaders would encourage city and municipal mayors to identify public spaces for KADIWA centers to help make this plan a reality. "We are all working together to ensure the success of this plan. Although it may be a short-term solution, the important thing is that we make affordable rice available to the public as soon as possible," he said. For a long-term solution, Romualdez said the House would expedite the process of amending the RTL and ensure that the amendments are passed on the third and final reading before the sine die congressional break on May 25. "We will also appeal to our senators to prioritize these amendments in Congress as requested by the President," he said. Source: Philippines News Agency