CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: Another 19 barangays in Northern Mindanao were added to the list of "drug-cleared" villages in the region. Data released on Monday by the Region 10 Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC-10) showed that eight of the drug-cleared barangays came from Bukidnon province, while another eight came from Misamis Occidental. Lanao del Norte and Misamis Oriental provinces also have one drug-cleared barangay each, and another one came from the city, which is Barangay Bayabas. As of this month, the total number of drug-cleared barangays in the region stands at 1,520 out of 1,886 barangays affected by drugs. Brig. Gen. Ricardo Layug Jr., director of the Police Regional Office-10 and concurrent member of ROCBDC-10, said the accomplishment signified the cooperation among community stakeholders. "Together, let us continue to strive toward a drug-free Bagong Pilipinas," he said. Fresh drug bust Meanwhile, the police's City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) arrested a drug suspect on Monda y carrying alleged illegal drugs worth PHP428,400. The 36-year-old suspect, whose identity was withheld pending investigation, has a record of apprehension in 2020 for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Source: Philippines News Agency