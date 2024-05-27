Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc wins 1st Monaco Grand Prix at home

ANKARA: Ferrari's driver Charles Leclerc on Sunday won the 2024 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix in his hometown for the first time in his career. Leclerc, a 26-year-old Monegasque racing driver, beat McLaren's Oscar Piastri to win the 78-lap race with a time of two hours, 23 minutes and 15.554 seconds. Piastri was second as he was 7.152 seconds behind the winner. Leclerc's Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. came in third. Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen, the defending champion, completed the race in sixth spot. It was Leclerc's sixth Formula 1 victory of his career and his first win since the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix. The next race, Round 9, will be held in Montreal, Canada on June 9. Top 5 drivers in 2024 standings: 1. Max Verstappen (The Netherlands): 169 points 2. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 138 3. Lando Norris (Great Britain): 113 4. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spain): 108 5. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 107 2024 Constructor Standings 1. Red Bull: 276 2. Ferrari: 252 3. McLaren: 184 4. Mercedes: 96 5. A ston Martin: 44. Source: Philippines News Agency