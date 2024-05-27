TIKTOK SHOP TURNS TWO: CELEBRATING MILESTONES AND UNVEILING EXCITING DEALS

KUALA LUMPUR, TikTok Shop is all geared up to celebrate its second anniversary, starting with the TikTok Shop 6.6 Countdown campaign and wrapping up with the TikTok Shop 6.6 Birthday Fiesta, from May 13 to June 2. Marketing Communications Lead at TikTok Shop Malaysia Nur Aisya Rosly said the three-week long festivities, promises users with an immersive fusion of entertainment and shopping delight with daily free shipping deals, exclusive vouchers and brand weekends showcasing top-tier offers. "As TikTok Shop celebrates its second birthday, it reaffirms our commitment to empowering local businesses and fostering a supportive community. "We look forward to continuing this journey of innovation and growth, providing even more opportunities for sellers and shoppers in Malaysia," she said in a statement today. Reflecting on the growth of the e-commerce platform last year, the statement reads that TikTok Shop has boosted support with increased subsidies and zero percent commission on certain purchases at the T ikTok Shop Summit 2023. Besides that, TikTok's 11.11 Sales Campaign saw nearly 100 percent sales increase, featuring the "TikTok Shop 11.11 Mega Live Showdown" which enhanced creator sales by up to 587 percent. "Creator Khairul Aming set a Malaysia Book of Records entry for the fastest RM1 million in sales during a live stream. Additionally, our (TikTok Shop) partnership with MDEC through a two-month Live stream competition significantly boosted sales and visibility for 70 local entrepreneurs," the statement said. The e-commerce platform in the statement also shared the success story of its prominent e-commerce entrepreneurs, Moncherilive and Uncle Siang. Moncherilive or Tiffany carved her niche in the fashion market by selling affordable yet chic and modern Muslimah wear on the platform since 2022. Years of hardwork despite encountering setbacks and financial constraints, Tiffany has earned multiple recognitions, including Best Performing Creator during TikTok Shop Seller Summit 2023 and Top 2 Creator a t Bazaar Ramadan Raya 2024. Uncle Siang or Tang Siew Siang on the other hand is said to have garnered loyal followers by creating engaging demonstration videos, sharing expert tips and showcasing the functionality of products, for almost two years now. "Despite facing a temporary setback in sales, Uncle Siang's perseverance paid off, with his account rebounding and achieving consistent success. "His dedication has yielded impressive results, earning him recognition as the second Top Creator of the year 2023," the statement said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency