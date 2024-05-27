PERKESO PROTECTION: PART-TIME MEDIA PRACTITIONERS GRATEFUL, RELIEVED REQUESTS FULFILLED

KUCHING, The announcement of Social Security Organization (SOCSO) contributions for all part-time media practitioners for one year starting this July is a long-awaited piece of good news. This is because this group is often exposed to various risks while carrying out their duties. In KEDAH, Kelab Media Elit Kedah (KMEK) president Adie Suri Zulkeflli said this measure demonstrates the MADANI government's, particularly the Ministry of Communications', concern for the welfare of part-time media practitioners serving various government and private media agencies. 'This announcement aligns with the approach KMEK has taken to sponsor PERKESO contributions for part-time members over the past few years,' he said. Hence, he said KMEK is very grateful to the government and the ministry for their concern in providing PERKESO protection to part-time media personnel who are indeed exposed to various risks while on duty. Earlier today, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, when announcing the good news at the highlig ht event of the National Journalists' Day (HAWANA) 2024 celebration, said the Ministry of Communications, through the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), would fully cover these contributions. In JOHOR, Bernama stringer Nur Fatin Mohmad Kadenen, 30, said the news of PERKESO contributions for stringers has long been awaited. 'I am grateful and happy because the protection plan is very important given that our assignments are at different locations every day, at least ensuring coverage in case of any unwanted incidents,' she said. Meanwhile, part-time Utusan Malaysia cameraman Raja Jaafar Raja Ali, 60, who has been serving since 2020, said this initiative aligns with the efforts of the Johor Media Club (KMJ), which has implemented a protection plan for state stringers over the past two years. In TERENGGANU, part-time Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) Terengganu cameraman Raja Gadafi Raja Mat, 42, said this initiative certainly relieves part-time media practitioners who currently do not have any insuranc e protection while on duty. 'My job requires me to be outside covering stories, exposing me to safety risks whether on the road, in the forest, or in other dangerous locations.' 'I have six children aged between four and 15 years. Four of them are still in school. Alhamdulillah, with this initiative by the government, my family can be protected in case of any mishap,' said Raja Gadafi, who also works part-time as a food delivery rider. Meantime, Utusan Malaysia stringer Kamaliza Kamaruddin, 43, said this initiative shows the MADANI government's concern for the media group that constantly works to provide accurate information to the public. In PERAK, Berita Harian stringer Muhammad Zulsyamini Sufian Suri, 32, said the government's step might be the beginning of other welfare-related matters for part-time media practitioners, such as facilitating loans for purchasing houses or cars. This PERKESO contribution definitely looks after the welfare of part-time journalists, as currently, many media agencies are using their services,' said Muhammad Zulsyamini, who has been serving for eight years. Meanwhile, media practitioners in PERLIS also described the announcement as the government's concern for part-time media practitioners throughout Malaysia. Berita Harian/Metro Perlis stringer Mohd Aizat Sharif Fisalluddin, 40, said the unpredictable nature of media work is very risky, so this contribution greatly helps the group in case of any unfortunate events. Source: BERNAMA News Agency