CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: The Philippine Army declared that the communist rebels' influence and armed personnel are "disintegrating" in Northern Mindanao and Caraga regions, which fall under the 4th Infantry Division (4ID) area of responsibility. In a statement on Monday, Major General Jose Maria R. Cuerpo II 4ID commander, said that military brigade units reporting successful operations against the communist New People's Army (NPA) often led to a series of surrenders, with the help of the community residents providing information, which isolated the rebel groups. Cuerpo noted that the surrender of NPA leaders would create a ripple effect within a rebel unit, prompting disintegration as leaderless low-ranking members follow suit and turn themselves in. "These recent series of surrenders manifest the realization of the low-ranking members of their group's eventual collapse, as they are crumbling and in total disarray," the Army official said. The 403rd Infantry Brigade facilitated the latest surrender on May 3, negotiating the surrender of nine NPA combatants in Bukidnon province to the Army's 88th and 26 infantry battalions. Meanwhile, on the same day, two other NPA combatants, identified as Tony Lindaan Taquin and Rian Pid-ak Pedyaan, also surrendered to Army forces at the boundary of Bukidnon and Lanao del Sur provinces. The two rebels brought along with them an M16 rifle and an M79 grenade launcher during their surrender. Source: Philippines News Agency