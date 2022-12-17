Bay Area nears PBA Comm’s Cup Finals

MANILA: Bay Area moved to within a win from clinching a spot in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals after pipping San Miguel, 114-95, in Game 2 of the semifinal series at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig on Friday night.

The Dragons spoiled Coach Leo Austria’s return to the Beermen bench by pulling away in the second quarter, en route to the blowout win.

Andrew Nicholson put up 34 points, 16 rebounds, one assist, and two steals for the Dragons, who can sweep the series in Game 3, also at the PhilSports Arena on Sunday.

Kobey Lam, who scored the game-winner in Game 1 on Wednesday, added 25 points on 10-for-13 field goals, five rebounds, and four assists.

June Mar Fajardo’s monster game, where he had 35 points on 15-of-20 field goals, 10 rebounds, one assist, and one block, was not enough to keep the Beermen from entering a 0-2 hole.

In the first game, Paul Lee scored a buzzer-beating mid-range bank shot to lift Magnolia to a 96-95 win against Ginebra in their semis Game 2.

Lee finished with 24 points on 9-for-13 field goals, two rebounds, and four assists for the Hotshots, who tied their Manila Clasico playoff series against the Gin Kings at one game apiece.

Nick Rakocevic bounced back from his ejection in Game 1 and added 23 points, 20 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and one steal.

Justin Brownlee also had a bounce-back game of his own, leading Ginebra with 34 points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks.

With the result, at least one Game 4 will be played at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay on Wednesday night.

Source: Philippines News Agency