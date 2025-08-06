Banac Named PNP’s No. 2

Manila: Police Lt. Gen. Bernard Banac, director of the Area Police Command (APC)-Western Mindanao, on Wednesday assumed as the new Deputy Chief for Administration, the second highest post in the Philippine National Police (PNP).

According to Philippines News Agency, Banac switched posts with Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., who was designated to lead the APC Western Mindanao.

Banac formerly headed the PNP-Public Information Office and became PNP spokesperson from 2019 to 2020. He also led the Police Regional Office 8 (Eastern Visayas), the Directorate for Plans, the Directorate for Information and Communications Technology Management (DICTM), and the Special Action Force.

Banac graduated from the Philippine Military Academy in 1992.