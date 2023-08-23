BAKERY GIFTS 50 BIRTHDAY CAKES FOR NATIONAL DAY

Believing in the blessings of sharing one’s fortune, a cake shop owner in Batang Kali, Hulu Selangor will give away 50 birthday cakes to individuals born on Aug 31.

Pink Bakery Studio owner, Siti Zaliha Anuar, said she started the initiative to celebrate the first anniversary of her shop, which also falls in August.

“So I thought I would give the people born on Aug 31 a treat and brighten their day with a free cake and also enliven Malaysia’s historic day,” she told Bernama.

Siti Zaliha, 48, said the free cake offer was snapped up shortly after she uploaded the promotion on her Facebook page ‘Ct’s Choice (Baking Class)’ last Sunday.

She said the six-inch cake decorated with the Jalur Gemilang design, worth RM40, should be claimed by the lucky recipients on Aug 30 or 31.

The baker, assisted by two staff with a diploma in baking, will personally make the 500-gramme cakes.

“More customers have been coming to the bakery after the promotion went viral,” said Siti Zaliha, who is also a baking instructor under the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp).

Source: BERNAMA News Agency