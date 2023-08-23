Azerion confirms cancellation of 58,690,961 Treasury Shares

Amsterdam, 23 August 2023 – Azerion is pleased to confirm the completion of the cancellation of 58,690,961 of its ordinary shares held in treasury in line with the resolution of the company’s shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 15 June 2023.

After the cancellation, a total of 2,906,088 Azerion ordinary shares will remain held in treasury for purposes including employee bonus schemes, earn outs from previous acquisitions of the Company and other general corporate purposes.

Following cancellation of the treasury shares, as of 23 August 2023, the ordinary shares outstanding in Azerion Group N.V. may be summarised as follows:

Share summary table Ordinary Shares (excl. Treasury) 119,964,699 Ordinary Shares in Treasury 2,906,088 Total Ordinary Shares 122,870,787

The respective treasury shares will be removed from trading on Euronext Amsterdam in accordance with their usual processes.

