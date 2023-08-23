PARTICIPATION TARGET FOR RUKUN NEGARA IN SCHOOLS PROGRAMME INCREASED TO 100,000

The Youth and Sports Ministry has increased the participation target for the Rukun Negara in Schools programme from 60,000 to 100,000 by the end of this year.

Deputy Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim said the programme, aimed at improving understanding of democracy among youths, had received encouraging response following in-person and online promotions through TikTok, YouTube and Facebook.

"Originally, the target for this year was 60,000 participants but since the basic stage has already attracted more than 30,000, we decided to step up to 100,000 participants," he told reporters after launching the Open Day, Cooperatives Day and 2023 National Month mini-carnival at Kolej Vokasional Melaka Tengah here today.

He said the programme would be extended to states like Melaka, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak, following its success in attracting youths from the six states which held their state elections recently.

Under the ministry's Rakan Muda component, the programme is implemented in three phases, one-day basic, three-day intermediate and four-day advanced courses covering 12 subjects, including elections, governments, media and parliament.

On another matter, Adam Adli, who is also Hang Tuah Jaya Member of Parliament, said the ministry would do its best to promote Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes among youths, especially school leavers who completed Form Three education.

He said parents were encouraged to send their children for TVET education as it would widen their job opportunities and improve career prospects.

"Every year, we can see that the modules, syllabi and programmes offered by TVET educational institutions are enhanced because they are closely linked to the job market,” he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency