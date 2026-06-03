Habagat to Bring Rains to Most of Luzon; LPA Unlikely to Turn into Cyclone

Manila: Most areas in Luzon will experience rains caused by the southwest monsoon (habagat), the weather bureau said Wednesday. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) indicated that occasional rains are expected across Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan. According to Philippines News Agency, habagat will also cause scattered rains and thunderstorms in Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Ilocos Region, the rest of Central Luzon, the rest of Calabarzon, and the rest of Mimaropa. These areas could experience moderate to heavy rains, potentially leading to flash floods or landslides. The rest of the country will face isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms. Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas are forecast across northern and central Luzon, and the western section of southern Luzon. In other regions, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate sea conditions. Meanwhile, PAGASA reported that as of 2 a.m., it is monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. The LPA, located 495 km northwest of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan, is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours.