DOE Energy-Saving Drive Yields PHP885 Million Savings Since March Launch

Taguig city: About 73,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity, valued at around PHP885 million, have been saved since the Department of Energy (DOE) launched its O.N.E. (Oras Natin sa Efficiency) program on March 19, 2026.

According to Philippines News Agency, Energy Secretary Sharon Garin highlighted the tangible impact of this initiative during a ceremonial switching off of lights at BGC Park Triangle in Taguig City on Wednesday night. The O.N.E. program encourages power consumers to switch off and unplug unnecessary electrical appliances from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Saturday, aiming to conserve electricity and reduce overall power demand.

Garin emphasized that this practice could eventually become a habit that benefits the country. She also noted that approximately 212 malls nationwide are participating in the program, aligning with the objectives of the globally observed Earth Hour campaign.

Ayala Land Chief Sustainability Officer Robert Lao, who also spoke at the event, remarked that the program allows the conglomerate to extend its energy-efficiency efforts across its business units. Lao stated, "Ayala Land has long recognized that energy efficiency is fundamental to sustainable development. Through our partnership with the Department of Energy, we are proud to support the O.N.E Campaign and help drive a culture of responsible energy use across communities."

Ayala Land Corporate Sustainability Manager Mabel Reyes commented on the importance of energy-efficiency initiatives, noting that the conglomerate consumes about 1 million megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity annually. While she declined to provide projections on possible savings from the program, she mentioned that Ayala Land had already begun implementing its own energy-conservation initiatives before the government's drive. Reyes stated that the company would start supporting the campaign specifically on Saturdays for administrative offices and on Tuesdays for malls.