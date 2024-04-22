CEBU CITY: About 3,000 vacant positions will be offered during the job fair in this capital city on Labor Day. Lilia Estillore, regional director of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-Central Visayas, on Monday said the 199th Labor Day on May 1 would be a spectacle for the Cebuanos as thousands of positions will be offered to local applicants. Instructors of English as a second language will get the chance to land a job as 600 vacancies bound for different employers will be opened during the job fair, she said. 'The job fair adopts the theme Sa Bagong Pilipinas: Manggagawang Pilipino, Kabalikat at Kasama sa Pag-asenso,' Estillore said. Online instructors who are looking for part-time or full-time teaching jobs can also grab the opportunity as 100 vacancies will be opened during the event. The job fair will also offer 200 vacancies for service crew, 100 customer service associates, 100 customer service advisors, and 100 sales associates. Estillore said there will be 30 counter-service professi onals, 10 business center operations officers, and other positions to be hired by a chain of malls here. The event will be held at the SM Seaside City's wing atrium. Source: Philippines News Agency