All systems go for world beach volleyball tourney in Subic

MANILA: It is all system go for the country’s hosting of the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures this week.

International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) technical delegate Barry Wedmaier of Australia has made a final inspection of the Subic Bay Sand Court at the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) in Zambales province on Tuesday, two days before the tournament begins.

“TD Baz is very specific about the venue that it adheres to FIVB standards,” said Ramon Suzara, president of the organizing Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), in a statement.

Wedmaier was accompanied by tournament director Mayi Molit-Prochina, competition director Adrian Tabanag, venue manager Cherry Rose Macatangay, venue director Engineer Joseph Remollena and administrative director Antonio Carlos during the inspection.

The qualification round of the tournament will begin on Thursday with four teams in the men’s and women’s divisions advancing to the main draw set on Friday. The finals will be on Sunday.

A total of 11 teams from Thailand, Czech Republic, Australia, Japan, USA, Israel and Austria will see action in the men’s qualifiers, with the top four teams joining 11 squads from host Philippines (three teams), Gambia, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania and Thailand in the main draw.

In the women’s division, 14 teams from Canada, Czech Republic, France, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, South Korea, Czech Republic and United States will compete in the qualifying round, with the top four joining 12 teams from the Philippines (three), Austria, Japan, Israel, Italy, Lithuania, Singapore and Thailand in the main draw.

Meanwhile, 12 athletes each from Japan and Thailand were scheduled to arrive on Tuesday.

The Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures in Subic is the third international tournament hosted this year by the PNVF after the Volleyball Nations League at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in June and the AVC Women’s Cup at the PhilSports Arena in August.

