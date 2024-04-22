LEGAZPI CITY: Famous delicacies of Albay province were showcased at the "Hapag ng Pamana" Food Festival opening on Monday at the Albay Astrodome here. In an interview, Dorothy Colle, Albay Provincial Tourism Culture and Arts Office chief, said the activity with the theme "Kalutong Filipino, Lakas ng Kabataang Makabago" is part of the celebration of Filipino Food Month this April to promote food tourism and preserve the identity of Albayanos through cooking. "The National Commission on Culture and Arts (NCCA), in partnership with the provincial government of Albay, implements the Hapag ng Pamana to promote and appreciate slow food, particularly for the youth," she said. Colle said as part of the two-day festival, at least 200 students from different culinary schools in the province also participated in a symposium on Albay culinary heritage and a cooking demonstration featuring local dishes and delicacies such as the Bicol express, "tinuktok", "kaloko", "tagbakon langka" and "sinangkutsa na manok". "We aim in the tourism aspect to promote and give knowledge and skills to our youth specially the culinary students who are here about the importance of preserving the cuisine of Albay. We want to incorporate not just the beautiful places and destinations but also the unique and rich culture of Albay through food," she said. In a separate interview, Rhea Lyn Dela Cruz, NCCA project officer, said the "Hapag ng Pamana" food festival is a way to protect the province's culinary heritage. "Albay is known for its gastronomy and rich culture and to have a food festival here is very much fitting," she said. Source: Philippines News Agency