GEORGE TOWN, Social influencer and actress Siew Pui Yi is suing her former business partner for allegedly cheating her of about RM4.3 million. The 25-year-old internet celebrity, known as MsPuiyi, said she filed the lawsuit against the 29-year-old man via online summons through her lawyer K. Mahendren at the Penang High Court yesterday. She claimed that the man, a former director of her company, had deceived her into handing over the money to purportedly settle her tax arrears with the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) last year. "I have filed this civil suit against this man because he cheated and deceived me into handing over about RM4.3 million by promising that he could help me settle my income tax issue with LHDN. "Subsequently, I found out that he did not settle my income tax problem. I have suffered losses because of that. This civil action is to recover an amount of money which he swindled,' she told a press conference here today. Siew said she got to know the man through a friend in 2019 before he be came her business partner and was appointed as a board member of her company, handling human resource affairs and fund investments. According to Siew, she lodged a report on the matter on Oct 24, 2023 at the Northeast district police headquarters. Source: BERNAMA News Agency