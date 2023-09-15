52 social welfare workers in BARMM downed by ‘spoiled food’

At least 52 contractual workers implementing the government's Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) conditional cash transfer were downed Thursday afternoon by suspected contaminated food served while they were undergoing training at a hotel here. On Friday, the office of Minister Raissa Jajurie of the Ministry of Social Services and Development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MSSD-BARMM) said the victims experienced upset stomach, vomiting, fever and headache. One is still confined in a hospital, the MSSD-BARMM said in a statement Friday, adding it was doing its best to look after the health safety of the affected workers. 'As we continue to monitor their condition, we humbly ask the public to be more discerning in sharing posts that may contain unverified information,' it added. City health authorities have conducted laboratory tests of food samples to determine the causes of the 4Ps workers' health complaints.

Source: Philippines News Agency