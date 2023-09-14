LambdaTest launches Test Case Insights Module for its Continuous Testing Cloud Service

LambdaTest unveiled the Test Case Insights module on HyperExecute that empowers users with comprehensive test automation analysis, offering deep insights into test case counts, types, and health, thus revolutionizing their testing processes.

San Francisco , Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform introduced the Test Case Insights module on HyperExecute, a continuous testing cloud solution that enables developers and test engineers to orchestrate and execute tests up to 70% faster. This feature marks a significant step forward in providing users with an enhanced understanding of their test automation execution at the test case level.

The Test Case Insights module offers comprehensive insights into test cases, including counts and types, through customizable widgets. Users can effortlessly access this functionality by navigating to the Analytics tab on the left navigation bar and selecting the Test Case Insights module. Adding widgets to the dashboard is as simple as a single click.

“With Test Case Insights, we aim to empower our users with a deeper understanding of their test automation execution on LambdaTest,” said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest. “This module allows users to effortlessly analyze the health of their test cases, identify frequent failures, and streamline debugging, all contributing to a more efficient testing process and faster QA cycles.”

Users have the flexibility to capture test case insights using two methods: WebHooks for any frameworks or the NPM Package for “wdio-lambdatest-test-case- analytics-service.” While the NPM package currently supports the WebdriverIO framework, plans are underway to extend support to other frameworks in the near future.

The Test Case Insights module equips users with valuable tools for analyzing test automation execution on LambdaTest:

Gain insights into the health of test cases.

Identify and address recurring issues efficiently.

Facilitate faster debugging by drilling down to specific frequently failing test cases.

LambdaTest is committed to enhancing user experiences and optimizing testing processes for businesses. The introduction of the Test Case Insights module reflects this commitment and provides users with a valuable resource for their test automation endeavors.

