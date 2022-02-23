﻿3 weather systems to bring rain showers across PH

Many areas in the country may experience rains due to two weather systems and a trough of a low pressure area (LPA), the weather bureau said on Tuesday.

“The trough of LPA will not go near the Philippine Area of Responsibility, but will continue to bring rains over a huge part of Mindanao, Grace Castañeda of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Castañeda added that there is no weather disturbance that may directly affect the country.

The dominant weather systems are the shear line affecting the eastern section of the Visayas and the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon and the rest of the Visayas.

These will cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Davao Region, Caraga, Samar, Eastern Samar, and Northern Samar.

Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, and Bicol Region will also experience rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Residents of these areas are advised to take precautions against possible flash floods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains.

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon and the rest of the Visayas will have isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

The rest of Mindanao will have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the trough of LPA.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over Northern and Central Luzon, and the eastern section of Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Strong to gale force winds will be experienced over the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon, the eastern seaboard of Central and Southern Luzon, the western seaboard of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboard of the Visayas and Mindanao.

PAGASA advised fishing boats and other small sea vessels not to venture into the sea, and larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Source: Philippines News Agency