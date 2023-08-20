25 LABUAN SPORT BODIES RECEIVE RM70,000 IN MADANI FINANCIAL AID

The Department of Federal Territories (JWP), in collaboration with the Federal Territories Sports Council (MSWP), has presented MADANI Assistance to Labuan's sports bodies for the year 2023.

The assistance amounts to RM70,000 and has been distributed among a total of 25 sports bodies.

The MADANI assistance program is designed with the purpose of alleviating financial burdens and facilitating the smooth operation of sports body management.

The financial aid was presented by Labuan Corporation deputy chairman Simsudin Sider at a leading hotel here.

This financial aid is exclusively provided to sports organisations registered and actively operating in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan.

On Aug 8, a total of RM278,000 in MADANI Assistance was granted to 83 active sports bodies in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

During today's ceremony, the Federal Territories Sports Body Star Rating Award was introduced to Labuan's sports bodies.

The Federal Territories Sports Body Star Rating Award serves as a mechanism for evaluating the accomplishments of sports bodies within the federal territories. This evaluation is conducted based on governance criteria outlined in the Sports Development Act of 1997.

Through the Star Rating system, various aspects will be assessed, including the sports body's disclosure document (MYKB) – a document that requires specific information sharing – governance practices, financial management, and the sports body's achievements at the national level or beyond.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency