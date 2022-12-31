2 winning bettors to split P521-M Ultra Lotto jackpot

MANILA: Two bettors from different provinces will greet 2023 as millionaires after they hit the PHP521-million jackpot of the Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw on Friday night.

The advisory from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Saturday said the bettors guessed the winning combination, 01-23-15-03-08-05, and will split the prize money of PHP521,275,111.

The winning tickets were bought in Davao City, Davao del Sur and Tacloban City, Leyte.

Winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim the prize, as specified in Republic Act 1169, the law on PCSO lotteries.

All jackpot prizes must be claimed at the PCSO main office in Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City.

Winners must write their names and signature on the back of the winning tickets and present two government-issued identification cards or documents.

Lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 are subject to 20-percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

A total of 395 other bettors won PHP120,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits; 13,614 will get PHP2,000 each for four correct digits; and 170,810 will settle for PHP100 each for three correct digits.

The Ultra Lotto 6/58 is drawn every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

The public is encouraged to keep on patronizing the products of PCSO as a large chunk of its revenues goes to charity programs.

Source: Philippines News Agency