2 NPA rebels killed in Masbate encounter

Two members of the New People’s Army (NPA) were killed during an encounter with government forces in Barangay Itombato in Cawayan, Masbate on Friday.

Lt. Col. Orlando Ramos Jr., 2nd Infantry Battalion (2IB) commander, confirmed that one of the casualties was a Militia ng Bayan leader while the other was a member of the NPA’s Bicol Regional Party Committee.

Maj. John Paul Belleza, 9th Infantry Division (9ID) spokesperson, said the 2IB and the Philippine National Police engaged the armed group in a 10-minute firefight.

“Government forces recovered one M653 rifle, one caliber .38 revolver, two backpacks, one laptop, and several terroristic propaganda materials,” Belleza said in a statement on Saturday.

The continued support of Masbateños result in the suppression of remaining members of armed groups, added the 9ID statement.

The Joint Task Force – Bicol reiterated its call for other rebels to return to the fold of the law and grab the opportunity to be with their families this Christmas.

“I will once again emphasize our call to the remaining armed men to take advantage of the opportunity to return to the government. We don’t want to increase the number of lives lost because of the useless fight you are fighting for. You cannot defeat the government forces because the people are on our side. Your families will be waiting for you this Christmas,” the task force said.

On October 26, the 2IB discovered a terrorist’s training facility in Masbate while an encounter in Garchitorena, Camarines Sur resulted in the death of two rebels.

High-powered firearms and anti-personnel mines were likewise seized by government forces in Ragay, Camarines Sur on October

Source: Philippines News Agency