Zambo cops ordered to focus on job amid PNP drive vs. drugs

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Personnel of the Police Regional Office in Zamboanga Peninsula (PRO-9) have been directed to focus on their job as protectors of the people amid the reported existence of “ninja cops” in the police organization.

Brig. Gen. Neil Alinsañgan, the PRO-9 director, issued the order to uplift the morale of the region’s police force amid accusations of cops linked to illegal drug activities in the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“Our RD (regional director) told us to just work, perform our duties, and not to get affected by the issue,” said Maj. Shellamie Chang, PRO-9 information officer, in an interview Friday.

“We will continue to do our work in protecting the people of Zamboanga Peninsula,” he added.

Chang said no one yet among the PRO-9 senior officials with ranks of general and colonels has filed their resignation letters, despite calls for senior police officials to submit their courtesy resignation.

She said the PRO-9 leadership currently consists of two generals and 14 colonels.

“It is their choice since the submission of courtesy resignation is voluntary,” Chang said.

On Wednesday, Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. called on all colonels and generals of the PNP to submit their courtesy resignation in a radical move to cleanse the institution of those linked to illegal drugs.

Abalos said the move was recommended by PNP chief, Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., after Senator Ronald Dela Rosa confirmed the presence of “ninja cops” in the police force.

Azurin has given all colonels and generals of the police force until Jan. 31 to submit their courtesy resignation.

Source: Philippines News Agency