VP Sara pushes for educational reforms, peacebuilding

Vice President and Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sara Duterte continues to display all-around leadership with efforts for reforms in the education sector, peacebuilding and entrepreneurship. The Vice President was keynote speaker during Saturday night's 'Tambobong Indakan Festival' in Malabon City, where she was introduced by Mayor Jeannie Sandoval. 'Iniidolo ko si VP Sara dahil pinapahalagahan niya ang edukasyon ng ating mga kababayan. Bilang kalihim ng edukasyon, siya ay nangunguna sa laban upang tugunan ang mga hamon at kakulangan na maaari pang punan sa sistema ng edukasyon sa ating bansa (I admire VP Sara because she values education. As Secretary of Dducation, she is at forefront of the fight to address the challenges and gaps that can be filled in education system in our country),' Sandoval said in her introduction speech. Sandoval was referring to the local peacebuilding efforts in Davao City called Peace 911 and livelihood program 'Mag-Negosyo 'Ta Day' which were implemented during the Vice President's term as mayor of Davao City, according to a news release of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) posted on the Facebook page of the Presidential Communications Office. 'Iniidolo ko rin si VP Sara dahil nakikita niya ang kahalagahan ng kapayapaan at pagbibigay ng oportunidad sa kababaihan na magkaroon ng kabuhayan (I also admire VP Sara because she sees the importance of peace and giving women the opportunity to have a livelihood),' Sandoval said in her introduction speech. In her speech, the Vice President pushed for quality education in combating social injustices and making the youth pillars of the country's development. 'Sa Department of Education naman po ay aming ginawa ang MATATAG agenda para sa Marcos administration. Ito po ay naglalayon na magbigay ng mga reporma sa basic education sector natin dito sa ating bansa sa loob ng anim na taon. Layunin natin lahat na makapagtaguyod ng isang bansang makabata at mga batang makabansa (In the DepEd, we made a firm agenda for the Marcos administration. This is intended to provide reforms in our basic education sector in our country within six years. We all aim to promote a country that is pro-youth and patriotic),' Duterte said. 'Nanawagan po ako sa inyong lahat dito sa Malabon na magtulungan po tayo na paniguraduhin na ang ating mga anak ay pumapasok sa paaralan at makatapos ng pag-aaral. Ilayo po natin sila sa mga kriminalidad, ilegal na droga, sa NPA, mga terorista dahil ito po ay makakasira sa kanilang kinabukasan (I am calling on all of you here in Malabon to ensure that our children go to school and finish their studies. Let's keep them away from criminality, illegal drugs, the New People's Army, terrorists because these will destroy their future),' she said. Duterte introduced other programs of the OVP aimed at bringing government services closer to the people and enabling Filipinos nurture their entrepreneurial potentials so they would live in better conditions. She mentioned program that gives assistance to small and medium enterprises in the community level. 'Meron po kaming Mag Negosyo 'Ta Day kung saan nagbibigay kami ng PHP100,000 to PHP500,000 na perang tulong sa mga organisasyon ng kababaihan, ng LGBTQ [lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning] o mga PWD na interesadong mag-negosyo (We have Mag Negosyo 'Ta Day where we give PHP100,000 to PHP500,000 cash assistance to groups of women, LGBTQ, or persons with disability who are interested to go into business),' she said. Duterte said the Peace 911 in the communities and PagbaBAGo campaigns for 'family planning and responsible parenthood and importance of education.' The festival was one of the highlights of Malabon's 424th founding anniversary. The celebration also showcased dances depicting the culture and history of the city, and the opening of the 'One Barangay, One Product' exhibit.

Source: Philippines News Agency