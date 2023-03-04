Unclaimed bodies of 4 NPA rebels buried in NegOcc

The remains of four New People's Army (NPA) rebels have been buried by the City of Himamaylan and the Philippine Army as they had not been claimed by family members three days after they died in a clash with government troops in the hinterlands of Negros Occidental. Three bodies were interred on Saturday and one on Friday, all at the city's public cemetery. Lt. Col. Van Donald Almonte, commander of the 94th Infantry Battalion (94IB), thanked the city government led by Mayor Rogelio Raymund Tongson Jr. for the support and assistance. "This shows the military and local government are working together to address the community's security issues," Almonte said. Capt. Eduardo Rarugal, civil-military operations officer of 94IB, said the cadavers were in the advanced stage of decomposition and were already difficult to identify. "The 94IB handed over the remains to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) for proper handling and disposition," he added. The CSWDO, headed by Evergrace Castro, arranged the burial rites, which adhered to all protocols and procedures and were conducted in a solemn and dignified manner. Troops of 94IB engaged about 20 communist rebels in a 20-minute firefight in Barangay Carabalan on the morning of March 1, which killed the four NPA fighters and injured a soldier. Two M16 rifles attached to M203 grenade launchers, two AK47 assault rifles, a hand grenade, four rounds of M203 grenade launcher ammunition, four M16 magazines, seven AK47 magazines, and assorted ammunition were seized. About 181 families in five sitios affected by the clash were evacuated to the village covered court. They received assistance from the CSWDO and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Source: Philippines News Agency