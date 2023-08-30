TWO MSMES CHOSEN AS GRAND PRIZE WINNERS OF LAZADA MALAYSIA’S GAYAMU, CARAMU CONTEST 2023

Two Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) known as Hasbella and Studio 623, were the Grand Prize winners of Lazada Malaysia's Gayamu, Caramu (GMCM) Contest 2023.

The two local entrepreneurs who were new online stores on Lazada, received cash prizes of RM20,000, as well as RM1,000 worth of Lazada Sponsored Solution (LSS) advertising credit and Free Shipping Maximum (FSMax) subsidy for one month.

Along with that, they also received one month free access to the Customer Engagement Management (CEM) tool, exclusive traffic and exposure for new sellers on Lazada app, new products uploading assistance and hands-on support from Lazada University.

The contest was open to local entrepreneurs onboarded on Lazada under the fashion category, selling clothing assortment and accessories on Lazada’s Marketplace.

The founders of Hasbella, Hassaidi Hamid said winning the Grand Prize was a validation of their resilience and tremendous hard work as they started out as a home-based micro business and now having own warehousing facility, along with a team of staff to run the operation.

Our focus and business model is 100 percent eCommerce and we are grateful that Hasbella, our online store on Lazada, is thriving and which continues to grow.

“Our secret to success is identifying the right products for the target market, and offering it at an affordable price that would intrigue the customers to come back again and again. Moreover, we leverage Lazada’s Mega campaigns and tactical sales to reach out to a wider customer base all over the country,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Studio 623 co-owner Bosco Low said any online store on a user-friendly eCommerce platform like Lazada is accessible to everyone, all across the country and it is a massive advantage and an opportunity that they will continue to maximise on.

“Although online business comes with its own set of challenges, my fellow co-founder and business partner and I are determined to keep going and find ways to be more profitable. The success of other Lazada sellers have also inspired us and we know that if they can do it, so can we, Malaysia Boleh,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency